Explore the flavors of Lebanese cuisine at the St. George Middle Eastern Dinner

Explore the flavors of Lebanese cuisine while supporting an excellent cause by purchasing a meal prepared by the parishioners of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. On September 29, take a night off from the kitchen and bring dinner home through the St. George Middle Eastern Lunch & Dinner.

The yearly tradition allows Lebanese chefs from the church to maintain their traditions and culture, while sharing their food with the community and supporting a good cause.

This year's meal includes:



Kibbeh Saniyeh- ground meat, bulgur wheat, onions, and spices

Juban- cheese bread

Salata- a refreshing Lebanese salad of tomatoes, cucumbers, yellow peppers, red onion, mint, olive oil, and lemon juice

Hummus

Pita Bread

Loubieh Bil Zeit- tender green beans gently simmered with olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice

Rooz- seasoned rice

Baklawa- Layers of flaky phyllo pastry, butter, and walnuts

Meals cost $23 each, and most of the proceeds will be donated to Mel Trotter Ministries.

Meals can be picked up at Venue St. George, 316 LaGrave SE, in downtown Grand Rapids. Pickup times are from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased at stgeorgegr.org/meld2026 or by calling 616-454-7558.

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