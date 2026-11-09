Explore Careers at Bronson Healthcare

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Bronson Health has been serving Southwest Michigan for 125 years, growing into the largest employer in the region with 9,000 employees over 100-plus locations. Bronson Health is a community-owned health system that offers a variety of career opportunities in both clinical and non-clinical roles, with many roles offering on-the-job training and a flexible "Total Rewards" package for each employer's individual needs across medical care, paid time off, paternal leave, and more.

For prospective and experienced nurses, Bronson is hosting two hiring events: one at Bronson Methodist Hospital on November 10 and the second at Bronson Battle Creek on November 12.

Todd and photojournalist Jeff Blakeman took a visit to Bronson Health in Kalamazoo to learn more, speaking with Chief People Officer Cheryl Johnson.

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