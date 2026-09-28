Expert breaks down gas price influence across West Michigan

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The average price for gas in Kent County is around $4.75 per AAA, with the national average hovering around $4.50. The volatility of gas prices is tied to local and geopolitical events as well as changing seasons, and the American Petroleum Institute, through their work across production and distribution of United States oil and natural gas, break down what exactly influences these fluctuating gas prices.

Dustin Meyer, Senior Vice President of Policy, Economics & Regulatory Affairs with the American Petroleum Institute spoke to Todd via Zoom to explain more.

Visit api.org for more information.

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