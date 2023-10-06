Exodus Place: Day 5 of Roofsit 2023

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

The weather has gotten cooler but that isn't stopping the board and staff members of Exodus Place as they continue Roofsit 2023. The roof-sit event aims to raise awareness and funding to meet the needs of the homeless in the area. Members of the Exodus Place staff will be living on the roof of the organization for one week. The hope is to give these board and staff members a feel for what the homeless population in the area go through every day. Just today we learned that they've extended the time they'll stay on the roof as their fundraising goal is $45,000 has yet to be met.

If you are looking for ways to help the homeless and want to help them come down from the roof, you can make a donation on the Exodus Place website.

