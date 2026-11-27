Everlasting Concepts is named for the small business' philosophy that every piece of woodworking is meant to last in its craftsmanship and purpose with the intention of staying in families for multiple generations to follow.

Co-owned by the husband and wife team of Kirt and Tami Michelfelder, Everlasting Concepts provide handmade charcuterie boards, wine glass holders, and serving trays. Every piece is unique and one of a kind to each wood's natural grain.

Everlasting Concepts can provide custom orders for specific dimensions and wood pairings for every family or kitchen's needs. The business storefront is located at 49 E Lake St. in Sand Lake.

Kirt and Tami visited the Morning Mix to talk about the business. Visit everlastingconcepts.net for more information and to place an order.

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