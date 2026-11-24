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The winter season is fast approaching, and the temptation to increase the thermostat may be there. For those looking to save money on their energy bills as well as be mindful of their own energy use, Consumers Energy has several tips and strategies to help customers save ahead of the cold weather.

Those who decrease their thermostat by just one degree can offer a saving between one to three percent. Double-check all windows and doors to assess which locations need extra sealing from window covers to doors, and natural sunlight can heat your home with open curtains or blinds.

The fall season is also a good opportunity to change or clean furnace filters as well as set ceiling fans to rotate clockwise.

Matt Johnson with Consumers Energy sat down with Todd to talk about these strategies and debunk myths!

Visit consumersenegergy.com/save for more resources.

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