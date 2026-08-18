Emmanuel Hospice seeking volunteers for end-of-life patients

Emmanuel Hospice provides person-centered hospice care to patients and their families across West Michigan. The organization is currently seeking volunteers in roles across office support, community outreach, veteran support, bereavement calls, and more.

Volunteers with Emmanuel Hospice ensure that hospice is more about living rather than end-of-life planning. Volunteers can also participate in the pet visitor program, where their pet can be certified as a companion animal and are trained and matched to each hospice patient's needs.

Volunteers must undergo a background check and tuberculosis screening before training, and orientation is available both in-person as well as online.

There are many ways to get involved! Emmanuel Hospice volunteer coordinator Holly Salas and volunteer Kelly Griffin with companion animal Willow visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit emmanuelhospice.org/volunteer for more information and sign up to volunteer today.

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