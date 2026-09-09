Emily Richett shares these fall kitchen favorites

Fall is the perfect time to slow down a little, get back into the kitchen and enjoy some of those cozy seasonal rhythms. From homemade sourdough and cast-iron cooking to a fun way to make seasonal treats, Emily Richett shared a few finds for fall cooking and baking!

Krustic

Baking sourdough is such a fun fall project, especially when the weather starts to cool. Krustic makes beautifully designed tools for bread baking, including Dutch ovens, proofing baskets and other essentials that make the process fool-proof. They have starter kits that provide everything you need to go from zero to first loaf, including the starter pack and instructions.

Smithey Ironware

Cast-iron cooking is perfect for fall because you can use it for everything from cozy meals on the stovetop to dishes that go straight into the oven or even over a campfire. Smithey makes heirloom-quality cast iron and carbon steel cookware, including a special-edition American Anniversary Skillet celebrating America's 250th anniversary.

NutriMill Artiste Mixer

Fall baking gets even more fun when one appliance can handle everything from bread dough and cookies to homemade frozen treats. The NutriMill Artiste is a versatile mixer with a variety of attachments, including an ice cream maker that's perfect for seasonal flavors like pumpkin, caramel or apple-inspired desserts.

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