The Uptown neighborhood of Grand Rapids is getting into the holiday spirit with the return of the Uptown Shop Hop Elf Scavenger Hunt, bringing a playful side to the holiday shopping experience across the Eastown, East Hills, East Fulton, and Wealthy Street business districts.

The scavenger is free to play and open to all ages, where players can stop by Sticky Fingers or Vintage Charm to pick up a player card and search for 20 tiny elf dolls hidden inside participating locations. Each elf has a silly name attached to it, and once complete, players can return their card to enter into a raffle. Five winners will be eligible to win a $150 gift card to an Uptown business of their choice.

The scavenger hunt runs now through December 18 during regular business hours of the Shop Hop.

Mitch Ermatinger, District Events Specialist for Uptown GR, visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit uptowngr.com for more information.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok