Bougie Breakfast Jams is a Michigan-based jam and spread brand that puts the "extra in ordinary" by giving breakfasts and charcuterie boards a touch of elevation with their ingredients that not only feature fruits - but with a hint of spirits and liqueurs.

Bougie Breakfast Jams has created a variety of flavors in collaboration from Northern Latitudes Distillery and Wonderland Distilling, keeping their partnerships with Michigan distilleries in the creation process.

The jams will be featured at the Holiday Market at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids through December 23 for patrons to browse and shop.

Owners Royce and Lisa Zook along with son Aidenn visited the Morning Mix to talk about the brand.

Visit bougiebreakfastjams.info for more. You can also follow the business on Facebook.

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