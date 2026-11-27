Keep flower blooms all year long with floral art pieces from Egg Carton Crafts!

Founded by Sharon Miller Walcott, Egg Carton Crafts pairs flower gardening with resin art, where the process begins right from growing and harvesting plants at the proper stage. Petals and stems are then carefully dried before preservation, and no two works are identical once the resin is poured.

Frame designs come in a variety of sizes that range from 30 x 8 to 8 x 10, with the option to hang the frames included. Egg Carton Crafts also feature vanity trays and centerpiece tray options, as well as jewelry pieces.

Egg Carton Crafts can be purchased across a variety of South and West Michigan markets throughout the year, with vendor locations at Grand Rapids' Oh Hello Co. and My Happy Place in Ludington.

Sharon visited the Morning Mix to share more about the business.

Visit eggcartoncrafts.com for more information and for a full schedule of market appearances. You can also follow the business on Facebook and Instagram.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok