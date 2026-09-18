Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm unveils custom corn maze celebrating Michigan apples

Michigan is within the top three apple producers nationwide, with about 75% of Michigan apples grown near and around Kent County. Grand Rapids' own Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm is celebrating the state's agriculture this season with a custom corn maze, now open to the public through October 31.

The maze is eight acres large and features ten interactive checkpoints that test maze-goers knowledge of apple and agriculture trivia, as well as stories surrounding the Fruit Ridge. The maze was also curated in collaboration with Experience Grand Rapids, the Michigan Apple Committee, and Fruit Ridge Farm Markets. A final review of the experience was provided from Disability Advocates of Kent County, ensuring the maze is accessible to all members of the community.

The maze is part of the farm's fall festival, where admission to the maze is included with festival general admission. Tickets are $12.95 when purchased online or $14.95 when purchased at the gate. Guests three and under are free.

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm fall festival hours run 2 to 6 p.m. on Fridays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The last entry to the corn maze is open one hour before the farm closes.

Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm is located at 3025 6 Mile Road. Visit dunnebackgirls.com for more information.

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