Eastown Streetfair returning to Wealthy Street this weekend

The Eastown Streetfair celebrates the vibrancy of Grand Rapids' Eastown neighborhood through food, art, and music. The event takes place along Wealthy street between Giddings Avenue and Lake Drive, although non-residents of the neighborhood are more than invited to attend!

This year's Streetfair will be held Saturday, September 19 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. In addition to a variety of food trucks, artist vendors, and appearances from various nonprofits, a kids area will be present with an appearance from GRPL's mobile library, the Grand Rapids Children's Museum, and crafts.

The event is free to attend. Eastown Community Association executive director Steve Staggs sat down with Todd and Michelle to talk about the event.

Visit eastown.org for more information. You can also keep up with event information on Facebook and Instagram.

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