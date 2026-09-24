East Hills Business Association to host inaugural Wine Mile and Harvest Party

As the fall season begins, the East Hills Business Association is joining in the celebration with a new Wine Mile and Harvest Party. The event will be held Friday, October 2 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The event follows the cancellation of Food Fest, and the Wine Mile flips the traditional "race" model with a three-lap walk throughout the East Hills social district. Participants will check in at Chateau Grand Rapids beginning at 5 p.m. to pick up a "race bib" and last through 8 p.m. Participants will also receive three wine pours, representing one pour for each lap.

In addition to the walk, the Harvest Party will take place at Vivant Brewery and Spirits after the event on the brewery's patio. Participants will be able to enjoy special alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages during the Harvest Party.

The event is for participants 21 and older and registration is $30 on Eventbrite. All event proceeds will benefit the East Hills Business Association.

Uptown Grand Rapids district events specialist Mitch Ermatinger sat down with Todd to share more.

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