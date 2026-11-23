The Thanksgiving holiday is this Thursday, and whether you are watching the Detroit Lions or hosting family, Nate Blury from DrinkGR has these fun recipes to try at the table or in your favorite game-watching chair!

Steenstra's Pumpkin Pie Milkshake

Ingredients:



2 cups vanilla ice cream

1 cup milk

2/3 cup pumpkin puree

2 Tbsp. maple syrup

1/4 tsp. pumpkin pie spice, plus more for serving

1 large graham cracker

1 1/2 oz. Eastern Kille's Steenstra’s

Steenstra’s Bold Fashioned

Whipped cream, and pumpkin pie spice, for garnish

Directions:



Blend on low for 15 seconds, then increase to high for 30 more seconds, or until creamy and smooth. Transfer to 1-2 tall glasses and top with whipped cream, and a sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice and extra graham cracker crumbs.

Champagne Punch

Ingredients:



4 cups white-cranberry-strawberry juice

1/2 cup vodka (orange or strawberry vodka)

1/2 cup orange liqueur

1 blood orange

1/2 cup frozen cranberries

1 cup halved strawberries

1 (750-mL.) bottle white sparkling wine, such as prosecco, cava, or champagne

Directions:



In a large bowl, combine the juice, vodka, and orange liqueur. Cut the orange in half. Juice one of the orange halves into the punch bowl. Thinly slice the remaining half into semicircles. Add the ice, cranberries, strawberries, and orange slices. Just before serving, carefully pour in the sparkling wine.

For those seeking non-alcoholic options, this time of year is also a great opportunity to try a variety of cranberry-flavored sodas!

For more drink recipes or to participate in events across Grand Rapids, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

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