Dracula Dinner returning for third year at Fulton Street Pub

The Fulton Street Pub is preparing to celebrate Halloween festivities with the third annual Dracula Dinner on October 26.

The immersive dinnertainment event was originally created in partnership with the Pub staff and friends, featuring a four-course dinner and theatrics from spooky characters and Dracula himself!

The menu features a main course of borscht, a beet and braised beef stew with sour cream, dill, chili, oil, and pickled mustard seeds. The dish will be served with polenta fries and a London broil flank steak served medium rare. Guests can also feast on horseradish mashed potatoes and enjoy a dessert of raspberry tiramisu.

The dinner costs $75 per adult with couples tickets available for $140 and begins at 7 p.m. The event is for attendees ages 21 and up.

It was a full couch on the Morning Mix as Tim Pirzchala from Fulton Street Pub joined with actors Matt Smith and Nick Villaire as well as event chef Tressa Johnson to share more about the growth of the dinner.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

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