Donate Life Night at John Ball Zoo rescheduled for September

Over 2,600 Michigan residents are on the organ and tissue transplant waiting list, waiting for a lifesaving gift that impacts both those on the waiting list and those who are organ donors. John Ball Zoo's annual Donate Life Night honors donors and celebrates recipients, as well as encourages the public to be part of the Michigan Organ Donor Registry.

This year's event will be held Tuesday, September 1 at the zoo from 6 to 9 P.M. following a reschedule after poor air quality in July. Members of the public are invited to attend for an evening of animal exhibits, free Mini Melts, a scavenger hunt, face painting, as well as information and resources to Gift of Life Michigan. The event will also feature the Celebration of Life Trail, honoring donors and recipients through their stories of how one decision of organ donation changed their lives.

The event is free to attend, although there is a suggested donation of $5. For those who originally registered for the July date, organizers are asking those interested in attending the September date re-register.

Gift of Life Michigan Community Relations Coordinator Kenny Henderson visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit golm.org/zoo for more information.

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