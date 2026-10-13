Dinks & Dingers presents the "Dink Pink Classic" for breast cancer awareness

Grand Rapids' pickleball venue Dinks and Dingers is honoring Breast Cancer Awareness month through this year's Dink Pink Classic, combining the sport of pickleball with a fundraiser.

For Dinks and Dingers owner Andy Anderson, the cause hits close to home, as his wife discovered she had breast cancer following a broken ankle on a pickleball court, where the diagnosis occurred while she was recovering from the injury. She is currently in remission, but giving back to survivors doesn't stop there.

The Dink Pink Classic will be held at Dinks and Dingers on Saturday, October 17 beginning at 8 p.m. and will feature two tournaments: a pickleball tournament and cornhole tournament, where men's and women's divisions will be featured. The event will also have food and beverages available on site.

Registration for the pickleball tournament is $25 per player and registration for the cornhole tournament is $20 per player. All proceeds will benefit Beautiful You by Profile, an organization that provides wigs following hair loss from cancer treatment.

Dinks and Dingers is located at 5080 Broadmoor Ave in Kentwood.

To sign up, gather a group, or learn more about the event, visit dinksanddingers.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok