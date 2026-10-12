Detroit-based author Alex Bos to release latest book, "The Atlanteans"

Alex Bos is a Michigan author based in Detroit. A self-published author, she is the founder of Green Light Books, an L3C that helps authors publish their works as well as provide resources and networking opportunities for Michigan authors.

Her latest release, The Atlanteans , takes the classic Frankenstein in the underwater mythological city. After twin brothers Carlo and Anthony's cruise ship capsizes, Carlo finds himself in the lost city of Atlantis, having suffered a change in his physical and metabolic form. He soon learns that he might be the key in saving humanity from an upcoming extinction. And what about Anthony's fate?

The book is slated for release on October 31 in paperback format. Alex visited the Morning Mix to share more about the release as well as what else is in store for her future releases.

Visit greenlightbooksdetroit.com for more information on the publishing house. You can follow Alex on her personal and author Instagram.

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