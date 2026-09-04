Delicious cocktails & mocktails to sip and relax with on Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here, and it's time to celebrate the unofficial end of summer with some delicious drinks. Nate Blury from DrinkGR joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share some of his favorite beverages to enjoy during the holiday weekend, with or without spirits.

Jalisco Tea

- 2 oz Reposado tequila

- 1 oz chilled black tea

- 0.5 oz honey simple syrup

- 0.5 oz fresh lime juice

- 1.5 oz lemonade

- Garnish with mint sprig

Directions:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with ice. Garnish with a lemon wheel and mint sprig.

Bourbon and Bubbles

- 1 ½ oz Iron Fish Four Cask Bourbon

- ¾ oz Luxardo limoncello

- 2 oz club soda

- Prosecco

Directions:

Pour bourbon in a white wine glass, then add ice and top with prosecco. Garnish with a lemon wheel and a fresh sprig of mint.

Mocktail: Ginger Razz

- 2 oz Raspberry Lemonade

- 1/2 oz lemon juice

- 2 oz soda

- Ginger Beer

Directions:

Put all ingredients except Ginger Beer in a glass and stir. Top off the drink with ginger beer.

For more drink recipes or to take part in events happening around the Grand Rapids area, join the Facebook group DrinkGR.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok