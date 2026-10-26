Delger Family Farm provides goat milk products directly from source

Delger Family Farm is based in Hastings, MI, creating natural bath and body products such as soaps and lotions made with goat milk. Each one of Delger's products are made by hand with non-toxic ingredients that are safe for the home and body, and the Nigerian Dwarf goats providing the milk are raised right on the family's property.

The family business also provides a variety of home fragrances through car diffusers, candles, room sprays, and wax melts. Products are currently sold online.

Owners Jon and Stephanie Delger visited the Morning Mix with their children to talk about the business!

Visit delgerfamilyfarm.com for more information and to find your next purchase!

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