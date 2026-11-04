D.A Blodgett celebrating National Adoption Month with free community event

November is National Adoption Month, and D.A. Blodgett-St. John's will host an adoption celebration event at 3 Mile Project on Sunday, November 8.

Families in adoptive, foster, kinship, and guardianship are invited to attend to connect with others and participate in a variety of family-friendly activities, including mini golf, fooseball and pool tables, Ninja Warrior courses, photo booths, and more.

The event will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. and it is free to attend with no prior registration required. Concessions will be available for purchase on site.

Adoption and Licensing Manager Joy Engelsman and Adoptive Family Support Network Supervisor Shelley Garcia visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

3 Mile Project is located at 3050 Walkent Ave Dr. NW in Grand Rapids. Visit dabsj.org for more information.

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