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As individuals and families look forward to gathering over the holiday season, now is a good reminder to be mindful of your individual vaccination record, as age-related changes in the immune system can increase the risk of developing respiratory illness in adults ages 50 and older.

From flu to COVID-19 to RSV, coalitions such as the Champions for Vaccine Education, Equity, and Progress (CVEEP) continue to provide trusted information and resources to raise awareness towards vaccination.

Dr. Robert Hopkins, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, spoke to Michelle via Zoom to share more about how to protect yourself and loved ones during your visits.

Visit cveep.org for more information.

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