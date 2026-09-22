CTIA Wireless Foundation's Catalyst program awards four recipients for 2026

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CTIA Wireless Foundation advocates for responsible technology use and celebrating innovation, using wireless technology in a positive way. The organization's Catalyst program is an ambitious grant program that recognizes social entrepreneurs who put that technology in the forefront to alleviate real-world challenges that range from mental health, workforce development, and medicine.

Four winners have been selected at this year's Catalyst 2026 program amid six finalists, including FreeWorld, Oben Health, Cope Notes, empower work, LitZone, and Reducify.

CTIA Wireless Foundation President Dori Kreiger and Cope Notes Founder Johnny Crowder spoke with Todd over Zoom to share more.

Visit wirelessfoundation.org/catalyst for more information on the program and learn more about the finalists!

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