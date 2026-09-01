Croton Carnival returning for second year

The Croton Carnival and Summerfest is returning for a second year, celebrating the unofficial end of summer following the success of last year's event. This year's carnival will be held at the Walter F. Howarth American Legion Post 381, located at 6812 S Croton Hardy Drive in Newaygo on Saturday, September 5 beginning at 11 A.M.

The carnival is family friendly and will feature rides including a ferris wheel, bounce houses, fun houses, midway games, face painting, food trucks, beer tent, and live music from Denny Larsen.

The carnival ends at 5 P.M., where Summerfest then takes over from 7 P.M. to 11 P.M. with live music from cover band Trixy Tang.

Admission is $20 for unlimited rides and bounce houses and can be purchased at the grounds. You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

Croton American Legion Commander Dan Hall and Trixy Tang lead singer Klay Fennema visited the Morning Mix to talk about what's in store for this year's carnival!

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