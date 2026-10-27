Covenant House hosting second-annual Sleep Out to raise awareness for youth homelessness

Youth homelessness is often overlooked compared to adults who experience homelessness. When homeless, many young people choose to sleep in temporary locations such as friend's homes or in cars. In some cases, they might be on the streets, and Covenant House provides young adults who are experiencing homelessness and housing instability a place with a roof over their head as well as resources to find stable housing without judgment or cost.

Covenant House in Grand Rapids is located at 26 Antoine St SW, where their shelter runs 24/7 and provides crisis intervention such as meals and a bed, as well as offer programs to complete high school GED's and find employment. Their trained staff also provide mentorship for financial literacy, physical, emotional, and mental healthcare, all with the end goal of each Covenant House resident finding permanent housing.

To shed light on the youth homelessness crisis and fundraise to continue providing these crucial resources, Covenant House will host the second annual Sleep Out, a solidarity event that invites the community to sleep outside with a sleeping bag and cardboard box, following an evening of hearing personal testimony and how the causes of youth homelessness are not a one-size-fits-all. This year's Sleep Out will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 5 into the hours of Friday, November 6 at Covenant House.

The event is free to attend, although donations are encouraged. Registration is encouraged for those wishing to participate.

Visit sleepout.org/grandrapids for more information and to register.

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