Courage, Comfort & Cocktails fundraiser for Ele's Place to support free grief programs

Losing a loved one can shatter a person's entire world, bringing waves of grief, sadness, anger, and isolation into their life. Managing those feelings is important, and learning how to heal can be a difficult journey. Ele's Place is helping children and families do that every day by meeting them where they are, providing these services at no cost.

Ele's Place is hosting its annual fundraiser, Courage, Comfort & Cocktails on October 13 to raise money for these programs, so families can focus on healing their hearts and minds through a time of tragedy.

Guests will enjoy sampling comfort food prepared by local chefs, along with beer, wine, and cocktail tastings. Guests can also have a chance to bid on unique silent and live auction items throughout the evening.

Attendees will also learn about the exceptional work Ele's Place staff and volunteers do to provide crucial grief support services to children, teens, and their families. The Laffertys, Ele's Place's Ambassador Family, will share their story of grief and loss, and how the organization helped them and their children through one of the hardest moments of their lives.

The event will take place from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Goei Center in Grand Rapids.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased at elesplace.org.

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