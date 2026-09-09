Consumers Energy unveils Energy Supply Plan

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Consumers Energy has unveiled their Energy Supply Plan, a new strategy to support reliable energy to Michigan's infrastructure.

The 20-year plan contains an investment in over 19 gigawatts of clean energy resources such as wind, solar, and battery storage, all meeting the targets of Michigan's energy law from 2023. Two natural gas plants in Bay and Genesee counties will spearhead the power source, including industrial sites across mid-Michigan.

The plan will also create new jobs and expand customer programs as the plan is underway.

Consumers Energy media relations specialist Brian Wheeler visited the Morning Mix to share more.

Visit consumersenergy.org for more information.

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