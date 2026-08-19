Comedian Ali Siddiq performing at DeVos Performance Hall

Comedian Ali Siddiq's newest comedy special "My Father" premiered on YouTube earlier this summer and has already amassed over four million views. Currently on tour, he is bringing his Custom Fit standup tour to DeVos Performance Hall on Friday, August 28.

Siddiq brings his personal storytelling in this latest special, while his previous special "From Inside" reflects on his prior incarceration, accountability, and growth when reaching the other side.

He is also the reciipient of the 2026 NAACP Image Award for "Outstanding Variety Series or Special" for his special "My Two Sons".

Siddiq visited the Morning Mix via Zoom to talk about the specials and what audiences can look forward to!

Ticket prices vary and the show begins at 7 P.M. Visit devosperformancehall.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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