Circle Theatre closing out season with "Sister Act"

Circle Theater's 2026 season is ending this month, closing with the musical comedy "Sister Act". The production is based on the 1992 film of the same name, following Deloris Van Cartier's disguise as a nun to bring new life into the church she joins to avoid witness protection program placement.

The show runs through September 19 with all showtimes taking place at 7:30 P.M., with a matinee performance on September 13. The show is rated PG and runs two and a half hours including intermission.

Tickets run between $30 to $35 and can be purchased at circletheatre.org.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok