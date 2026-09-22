Chill out at this year's miCHILIgan Hammock Hang

MiCHILIgan is a community hammock camping event that takes place each fall. For one weekend, campers set up their hammocks within Deep Lake Campground in Yankee Springs Recreation Area and enjoy a time of outdoor recreation. This year's event will be held October 2 through 4.

The event isn't just surrounded by camping. miCHILIgan features an annual fundraiser to support the North Country Trail Association Chief Noonday Chapter, which supports maintenance of the trail. Raffle prizes to support the Chapter will also be present, and campers can also participate in a chili cook-off and take camping-related classes that focus on setups, gear, and more strategies to amplify your camping experience.

No experience is needed to participate in the camping weekend and admission is free. Donations to the NCTA Chief Noonday Chapter are always welcome. The event is also family-friendly and dog-friendly, although pets must remain leashed.

miCHILIgan event director Stephanie Arends and meals coordinator Joshua Hazel visited the Morning Mix to share more about the event!

Visit michiligan.com for more information.

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