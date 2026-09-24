Chili Cook-off returning to Garage Bar to benefit Fans of Valley Field

Valley Field, also known as Sullivan Field, has seen a resurgence in recent years thanks to community efforts and initiatives to restore the historic Grand Rapids ballpark. With construction slated to be complete by the end of this year, that only means it's just the beginning for the ballpark's new era.

A chili cook-off will take place outside of Garage Bar and Chicago Beef Joint, benefiting Fans of Valley Field and the ballpark's renovation and activation for maintenance and programming.

The chili cook-off will be held Saturday, September 26 with gates opening at 11 a.m. Chili tasting will commence at 2:30 p.m. The event is open to all members of the public.

Tickets are $15 when purchased in advance or $20 when purchased at the door. Chili Cookoff at the Ballpark founder Dan Verhil and chili team contestant Jo Ann Boon-Shelton visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit ballparkchili.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

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