Cheers for Charity celebrates local veterans and local brews

The Grand Rapids International Wine, Beer, and Food Festival is preparing to take place in downtown's DeVos Place, bringing over 1,000 wines, beers, ciders, and spirits for casuals and connoisseurs to enjoy. The event returns November 20 and 21, but the season kicks off with the "Cheers For Charity" event, with all event proceeds benefiting Hospice of Michigan's Veteran Services.

Cheers For Charity will be held November 19 from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeVos Place, recognizing those who have served our country and celebrating cultivated pairings of beers and wines with tasting opportunities and a sampling glass. Guests will also experience live entertainment and live auction, as well as enjoy beverage presentations.

One of this year's attendees at the event includes Filkins Vineyards, founded by OneRepublic guitarist Zach Filkins.

Tickets for Cheers for Charity are $150 per person, which includes 150 tasting tickets.

Zach and Hospice of Michigan Director of Philanthropy Matt Hoffman visited the Morning Mix to talk about the event.

Visit hom.org/event/cheers-for-charity for more information and to purchase tickets.

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