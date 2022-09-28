Check out the latest deals and shows coming to Soaring Eagle properties

Soaring Eagle always has something fun happening at their water park, hotel, and casino.

Mom 'N Tots or Pops Too is back! Get a day pass for just $12 per person. The deal runs Monday through Thursday, now until October 20. Reserve your pass by calling (989)-817-4801.

Join Soaring Eagle Waterpark if you dare for the Spooktacular Buffet every Friday and Saturday at the Family Restaurant starting September 30. Not only will there be food, but get ready for crystal engravings, face painting, balloon twisting, Baffling Bill the magician, trick-or-treating, and so much more.

If you can't wait until then, Thursday through Monday is the Food and Fun Buffet. It runs from 4-8 p.m. and includes bone-in-wings, mac and cheese, baked ziti, a salad bar, and a build-your-own potato bowl. Reservations are recommended and all you have to do is call (989)-817-4806.

At the Soaring Eagle Casino, Hunting for Bucks runs every Saturday in October from 7-10 p.m. There's a chance to win a share of $58,000 in cash and prizes. At 11 p.m. on Saturday, October 29, one lucky Access Club member will win a 2023 Polaris Ranger XP Northstar Edition, as well as a $5,000 Cabela's gift card.

The Little River Band is coming to Soaring Eagle on December 17. The band achieved commercial success in both Australia and the U.S. In 1982, LRB set a record for having had Top 10 hits for six consecutive years. Some top songs include "It's a Long Way There" and "Reminiscing." They'll be joined by a special guest, Ambrosia. Tickets go on sale soon.

Tickets are still available for country artist Lee Brice. He's coming to Mt. Pleasant on October 8. He recently reached number one on Country Radio with "Memory I Don't Mess With." He was the second country artist behind Keith Urban to receive the Pandora Billionaire Plaque and is also a Grammy nominee, a CMA, and ACM award winner.

Clay Walker is coming to town on October 15, and there's still a chance to get tickets. The singer made his debut in 1993 with the single, "What's It To You," which reached number

one on the Billboard Hot Country Singles and Tracks chart, and so did its follow-up, 1994's "Live Until I Die." He'll be joined by a special guest, Billy Dean.

To get tickets to these shows and to check out others, go to etix.com or the Soaring Eagle Box Office.

This segment is sponsored by Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel.