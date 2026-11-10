Chartwells K12 unwraps new "Wrap & Roll" menu

Chartwells K12 brings unique menu items to school cafeterias, keeping lunchtime healthy for students yet exciting for the prospect of new spins on usual meals!

The latest menu edition is "Wrap & Roll", running in cafeterias through January 31. The menu was curated by research into what today's students look for in their school lunches, where portable foods and customizable options took priority. Food items are wrapped, rolled, folded, and more to create traditional wraps, pinwheels, burritos, handheld pies, and more.

Great Lakes Regional Executive Chef Aaron Mason visited the Morning Mix with a sample of what the menu holds!

Visit chartwellsk12.com for more information.

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