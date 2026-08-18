Chartwells K12 brings pizza varieties to school meals as school year begins

ChartwellsK12 brings unique school lunch options across West Michigan, not only ensuring that children are well fed, but bringing different options that may not be considered.

As the back to school season is in full swing, Chartwells is offering a variety of pizza dishes that range from Western breakfast styles to traditional Italian favorites, and even desserts that include blueberries. The campaign, "Pizza Daze", runs through November 1.

Regional Executive Chef Aaron Mason returned to the Altogas patio with Forest Hills Public Schools' district chef Jason Crim to talk about the campaign and showcase the menu items!

Visit chartwellsk12.com for more information.

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