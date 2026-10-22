Celebrate the fall apple harvest with Michigan Apples

The Michigan apple harvest season reaches its peak in the fall, bringing delicious colors and flavors within the state and nation-wide. Michigan is the second-largest producer of the crop in the United States, thanks in part to the Great Lakes' influence on the state's agriculture as a whole.

This season is also the perfect opportunity to try out new festive recipes or discover a new favorite! Registered Dietitian Deanna Scheid visited the Morning Mix to share more about what makes Michigan apples unique, as well as show off delicious recipes that include mini baked apple crisps, a chocolate mousse cake, Mexican caramel apples, and a twist on nachos with the classic "dirt and worms" dessert!

Visit michiganapples.com for more information and recipes.

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