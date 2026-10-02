Celebrate National Taco Day with local Grand Rapids vendors

National Taco Day is October 6 - appropriately falling on "Taco Tuesday", and Downtown Grand Rapids is preparing to celebrate a little early.

Tacomania will be held Saturday, October 3 at 250 Seward Ave NW #9 beginning at 5 p.m. The family-friendly event will feature local food vendors including Los Pinches Tacos, Tamales Mary, and Tarriko Taqueria, as well as music, a soccer tournament, and childrens activities.

Los Pinches Tacos owners Areli and Luis as well as Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. project manager Corey Mathein visited the Morning Mix (while showing off some delicious tacos!) to talk about the event.

You can RSVP to the event on Facebook.

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