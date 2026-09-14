Celebrate learning by playing with slime and more at Grand Rapids Plays event

PLAYGROUNDgr believes play isn't just for kids; it's a tool that can help people of all ages work through trauma, grief, and stress. The non-profit invites the whole community to experience it for themselves at a free event on Saturday, Grand Rapids Plays.

Executive Director Jacqueline Scherer and MooZoo Slime Shop entrepreneur Luna-Belle share how activities like creating slime can encourage people of all ages to learn and play through this event.

THE PLAYGROUNDgr brings together families, neighbors, and community play experts, all in the name of healing and wellness. Play experts at GRAND RAPIDS PLAYS will provide activities including:



Circus arts with Grand Rapids Circus Project

Drum circles and giveaway with Josh Dunigan

Yoga with Full Bloom Children's Yoga and Mindfulness

Play therapy-based strategies with THE PLAYGROUNDgr

Breakdancing with Teknique Street Dance Academy

Nature Play with TreeSchool

Games with Arbor Circle

Rock painting with THE PLAYGROUNDgr

Free ice cream with a local ice cream truck

Slime Experience

Free fruits and veggies with YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids Veggie Van

Grand Rapids Plays will take place on September 19 at Congress Elementary School from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Learn more at theplaygroundgr.org.