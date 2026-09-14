Celebrate learning by playing with slime and more at Grand Rapids Plays event

PLAYGROUNDgr believes play isn't just for kids; it's a tool that can help people of all ages work through trauma, grief, and stress. The non-profit invites the whole community to experience it for themselves at a free event on Saturday, Grand Rapids Plays.
Executive Director Jacqueline Scherer and MooZoo Slime Shop entrepreneur Luna-Belle share how activities like creating slime can encourage people of all ages to learn and play through this event.
THE PLAYGROUNDgr brings together families, neighbors, and community play experts, all in the name of healing and wellness. Play experts at GRAND RAPIDS PLAYS will provide activities including:
- Circus arts with Grand Rapids Circus Project
- Drum circles and giveaway with Josh Dunigan
- Yoga with Full Bloom Children's Yoga and Mindfulness
- Play therapy-based strategies with THE PLAYGROUNDgr
- Breakdancing with Teknique Street Dance Academy
- Nature Play with TreeSchool
- Games with Arbor Circle
- Rock painting with THE PLAYGROUNDgr
- Free ice cream with a local ice cream truck
- Slime Experience
- Free fruits and veggies with YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids Veggie Van
Grand Rapids Plays will take place on September 19 at Congress Elementary School from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Learn more at theplaygroundgr.org.