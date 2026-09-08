Catholic Charities West Michigan expands AmeriCorps Seniors programs via grant

Catholic Charities West Michigan provides social service programs across West Michigan, focusing on the needs of children and families. The organization has been awarded a grant from AmeriCorps that will expand two of their Seniors programs, Foster Grandparent and Senior Companion.

Through the AmeriCorps Seniors Foster Grandparents program, volunteers will provide mentorship and role model figures to students alongside classroom support, while the AmeriCorps Seniors Senior Companions program brings support to older adults by means of reducing social isolation as well as support family caregivers. The programs will be offered in Muskegon, Newaygo, Ottawa, and Lake Counties.

Catholic Charities West Michigan is accepting volunteers to participate in the program beginning at ages 55 and older. Training and support will be included.

Catholic Charities West Michigan Seniors Program Manager Amy Alexander and AmeriCorps Seniors Programs Supervisor Danielle Bucy visited the Morning Mix to talk about the grant's impact.

Visit ccwestmi.org for more information and to apply as a volunteer.

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