Casino Royale fundraiser returning to benefit Children's Healing Center

The Children's Healing Center is a recreation facility that serves West Michigan children and families by providing a safe, clean environment for children who are immunocompromised. Applied Innovation contributes to the resources the Center provides through its Casino Royale, a casino fundraiser that has helped raise over $200,000 for the Children's Healing Center since the event's inception seven years ago.

On Wednesday, October 7, Applied Innovation transforms their space into a casino, featuring tables of craps, blackjack, poker, and roulette. A blackjack tournament will also take place. Live entertainment, auction opportunities, as well as appetizers and full bar will be available for attendees.

The event takes place from 5:30 to 10 p.m. and tickets start at $75. Visit appliedinnovation.com/about-us/events to purchase.

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