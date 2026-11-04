CASA of Kent County seeking support for foster care youth

According to the Kent County Department of Health and Human Services, approximately 500 children are currently navigating the foster care system. Local foster care organizations are seeking licensed foster families to meet demand, and the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Kent County is partnering with local organizations for their "Fall Into Foster Care" community event.

On Tuesday, November 10, members of the community are invited to attend the open-house style event, where interested families will connect with resources to assist in the fostering experience, including how to become licensed, hear from lived experiences, as well as connect with local agencies to find the best fit.

Even if someone isn't ready to become a foster parent, there are plenty of ways to get involved through CASA of Kent County, where volunteers work with the family court system to advocate for children in the system.

"Fall Into Foster Care" will be held at Together Church in Wyoming from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It is free to attend and no registration is required.

Visit casakentco.org/fallintofostercare for more information.

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