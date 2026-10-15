Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
Morning Mix

Actions

CarePatrol helps families find the best-fit care for their loved ones

CarePatrol is located at 5960 Tahoe Dr. SE Suite 200B in Grand Rapids
CarePatrol helps families find the best-fit care for their loved ones (sponsored)
Posted

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps families provide care for their loved ones that doubles as their best fit. From assisted to independent living to even hospice care, CarePatrol's services are available at no cost.

CarePatrol Director of Business Development Nick Wake returned to the Morning Mix alongside Care Transition Manager Natalie VanderPloeg to share more.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Watch the Pistons on The Spot!