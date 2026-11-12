CarePatrol helps families and veterans find their best-fit care

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CarePatrol of Western Michigan helps families provide care for their loved ones that doubles as their best fit. From assisted to independent living to even hospice care, CarePatrol's services are available at no cost.

Many seniors who use CarePatrol's services are veterans, and many vets require specific living arrangements or attributes to keep in mind when navigating the next steps of finding their best living environment. CarePatrol Director of Business Development Nick Wake returned to the Morning Mix to share more with Michelle.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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