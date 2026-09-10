CarePatrol & Corewell Hospice debunk myths about hospice care

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Hospice care is a form of comfort care where curative treatment is no longer a viable option. While it is for individuals who are approaching the end of their life, there are still many misconceptions surrounding what hospice care looks like and what is best fit for individuals and their loved ones.

CarePatrol of Western Michigan not only provides living solutions that are best fit for seniors, but the team is also there to support residents and their families should hospice be sought after. Families are given respite for care responsibilities and provide support in a multitude of areas that include medication management and bathing. Hospice care is also covered by many insurances and Medicare.

CarePatrol Director of Business Development Nick Wake returned to the Morning Mix alongside Corewell Hospice community liason Jess Draayer and senior director of hospice and palliative care Lisa Vanderwel to share more.

To set up an appointment or learn more about the services they provide, visit CarePatrol.com/WMCR or call (616) 773-2085. You can also follow them on Facebook.

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