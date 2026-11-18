Calvin University's January Series is an annual event that brings a variety of speakers to the campus for a conversation on topics that spark enlightenment and conversation. The 2027 series returns January 18 through 29, featuring ten presentations.

Kicking off the series is author, journalist, and cultural historian Wil Haygood discussing the impact and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision on January 18.

The rest of the lineup includes:



Dr. Kate Raynes-Goldie (January 19)

Andrea Joyce (January 20)

Brendan Slocumb (January 21)

Jason Benetti (January 22)

Daniel Nayeri (January 25)

Melissa and Chris Bruntlett (January 26)

Dr. Daisy Fancourt (January 27)

Mia Sundstrom (January 28)

Sissy Goff and David Thomas (January 29)

The January Series offers in-person attendance as well as online viewing. The series is free to attend, although registration is required. Talks take place at 12:30 p.m. at the Covenant Fine Arts Center.

January Series director Michael Wildschut sat down with Todd to share more about the series.

Visit calvin.edu/January-series for more information and to register.

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