Burning Foot Beer Festival moving to new location for 2026

Burning Foot is an annual beer festival that celebrates all Michigan craft beers along the lakeshore, bringing along food vendors, art installations, live music, and camping in one. Following the success of the decade-long experience at Pere Marquette Beach, the event is relocating to Heritage Landing in downtown Muskegon on Saturday, August 29.

This year's theme is a pirate theme, including a Black Pearl pirate ship with a real cannon firing as part of the VIP experience. Two music stages will offer performances from Mustard Plug, Southpaw, and The Illustrated at the main stage.

Camping options for RV and tents are also available on site, although camping costs do not cover festival admission.

General admission tickets include a tasting glass and 15 sampling tickets and are $65 per person. VIP admission includes VIP only beers, dinner, non-alcoholic beverages, s'mores, and more. VIP tickets are $183 per person.

Burning Foot runs from 3 to 10 P.M. Social Media and Marketing manager Brendon Enders sat down with Todd to talk about the festival's growth.

Visit burningfoot.beer for more information including a full vendor list and to purchase tickets.

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