Built By Women annual event celebrates women in the building industry

Construction, architecture, and engineering fields are male-dominated industries, but for the past four years, the Built By Women event has brought local women working within the industry across West Michigan together to celebrate each other.

This year's event is returning for a fifth year on Thursday, October 22 at Noto's Old World Italian Dining beginning at 4 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate the contributions and achievements of fellow industry members, connect with other industry professionals and build their network, as well as empower women in the trades.

Tickets to the event are closed, however, those interested in future networking events and opportunities can follow the organization on Facebook and Instagram for more information.

Anna Meyer, Project Manager at Westmaas Electric and Brooke Gerrits, manufactures representative at Diversified Spec Sale, sat down with Michelle to talk about the event's growth.

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