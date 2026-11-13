Broadway Grand Rapids presents "Maybe Happy Ending"

"Maybe Happy Ending" is the latest show to take the stage at DeVos Performance Hall, running through November 15. The story, set in a futuristic version of Seoul, South Korea, revolves around a chance encounter between Clair and Oliver, and how the two are built as leftover companionship robots - yet their meeting brings a deeper connection, a road trip, and musical theater elements reminiscent of the mid-century.

The Tony-Award winning musical features both matinee and primetime showings. Tickets can be purchased at broadwaygr.com.

Michelle sat down with lead actress Claire Kwon and lead actor Steven Huynh to talk about the production!

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