Broadway Grand Rapids presents "Hell's Kitchen"

"Hell's Kitchen" is a Tony Award-winning jukebox musical featuring the music of Alicia Keys and her upbringing in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. The show is currently taking the stage at DeVos Performance Hall through September 20.

$30 student and educator rush tickets are available and limited to two per person. A valid I.D. is required.

"Hell's Kitchen" runs two and a half hours with one intermission. Michelle spoke with actress Roz White, portraying Miss Liza Jane, to talk about the show!

Visit broadwaygr.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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